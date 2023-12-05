News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

An unclaimed lottery ticket worth $44 million is expiring next week

An unclaimed Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million dollars is set to expire next week.
An unclaimed Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million dollars is set to expire next week.(CNN, WINK via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Don’t forget to check your lottery ticket – you could be missing out on millions of dollars!

An unclaimed Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million is set to expire next week.

State lottery officials say the Quick Pick ticket was purchased at a Sunoco Express gas station in Kissimmee for the June 14 drawing.

The winning numbers were 9, 13, 15, 46, 51 and 52.

In Florida, winnings must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

If no one claims the prize by Dec. 11, 80% of the money will go to the Education Enhancement Trust Fund, and 20% will be returned to the lottery pool for future prizes.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood Co. car theft suspect
Wood County authorities investigating two connected vehicle break-ins
Remains found in Indiana in 1982 identified as those of Wisconsin woman who vanished at age 20
Police Lights Generic
Police deploy K9 to apprehend suspect in Wisconsin Rapids
The Vilas County Sheriff's Office received a considerable donation on Monday.
Vilas Co. Sheriff’s Office receives special donation from equipment dealer
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love reacts at the end of an NFL football game against the Kansas...
Packers’ continued belief leads to a third straight win, climb into playoff race

Latest News

Smoke rises over a neighborhood where Virginia police say a house exploded as officers were...
Man believed to have fired shots at officers before a Virginia house exploded is dead, police say
A semi collided with a car attempting to make a U-turn.
92-year-old survives after colliding with semi while attempting U-turn, police say
Troops with thre Israeli Defense Forces continue to operate on the ground in the Gaza Strip on...
Israel moves into Gaza’s second-largest city and intensifies strikes in bloody new phase of the war
FILE - Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Tuesday, June 6,...
Prince Harry challenges the decision to strip him of security in Britain after he moved to US
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, talks...
Tuberville says he’s ending blockade of most military nominees, clearing the way for hundreds to be approved