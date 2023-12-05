2023 Win Brockmeyer award nominees announced

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Win Brockmeyer Award is given to the most outstanding senior football player in the greater Wausau area. This year’s list of nominees include Wausau East’s Pacey Weber, Wausau West’s Teagan Isham-Her, D.C. Everest’s Pierson MacDonald, and Newman’s Matthew Meyer.

Announced by the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin, each nominee receives a a $500 scholarship. The winner of the award will be named at the Community Foundation headquarters (200 Washington St STE 120, Wausau, WI 54403) on Friday, December 15th and will receive a $1,500 scholarship.

