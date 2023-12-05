News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

19-year-old killed by landslide at park, officials say

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Jack Robert Loso of Robbinsdale was traveling with family members when the fatal accident happened. (SOURCE: KEYC)
By KEYC News Now Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) – A 19-year-old man was killed in a landslide at a Minnesota park Saturday night, according to officials.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Department said they received a 911 call just before 5 p.m. Saturday for someone who became trapped under a landslide at Minneopa State Park Falls.

Emergency workers located the landslide and eventually recovered the body of Jack Robert Loso.

According to authorities, Loso was traveling with his family when the earth collapsed and he became trapped under the landslide.

Officials said his body was found after they dug through the landslide.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued a statement expressing their condolences to Loso’s family and loved ones.

The department also said the park remains open, but the area of the landslide is closed to visitors for the time being.

Copyright 2023 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
Police deploy K9 to apprehend suspect in Wisconsin Rapids
Milder conditions on the way later in the week.
First Alert Weather: Lots of clouds with milder conditions ahead
Fire in Bowler
1 person injured in Bowler house fire
Beagle's Bar and Grill was the scene of an explosion on September 1, 2022
Baraboo man sentenced to 13 years in prison for trying to blow up a bar in Juneau County
High school sports
Loaded Saturday of high school sports provides boys hockey and basketball

Latest News

This photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shows suspect Jerrid Joseph...
Man charged in killings of 3 homeless people and a suburban LA resident, prosecutors say
Citizens in Khan Younis, Gaza, walk next to building remains on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive, but Palestinians are running out of places to go
FILE - Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young speaks about the possible...
Zelenskyy to address US senators by video as White House pushes Congress to support aid for Ukraine
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio responds to questions following a news conference...
Brewers sign outfield prospect Chourio to record-setting 8-year deal