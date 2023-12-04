Woodson YMCA collecting winter gear so students in need can play outside during recess

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -A new initiative at the Woodson YMCA is helping pair your generosity with kids who don’t have winter clothing.

It’s called the Winter Recess Project. It’s a partnership between the Wausau School District and the Woodson YMCA. Ask any little kid about their favorite part of school, and they’ll likely tell you recess, but unfortunately, this time of year, not everyone has warm weather clothing. Without gloves, jackets and hats, kids have to stay inside during recess because it’s just too cold for them to be outside. Right now, the Y has a tree with tags that list the school, age, gender, their size, and the item they need. You’ll take it to the Woodson YMCA, and they will take it to the school and give it to the students. Some children in the Wausau School District don’t own snow pants, gloves or winter hats-- necessities needed to go outside during recess.

“I think we all take for granted that we have a jacket and boots and hats and gloves, to think that there are kids that in our community that don’t have those items that are going to the school bus or wanting to play at recess, and they don’t have gloves, they don’t have boots, they don’t have snow pants. I mean, that’s just something that we can remedy,” said Jessica Galbreth, Marketing and Communications Director at Woodson YMCA.

So that’s why the YMCA now has info donation cards to help fill that need. Right now. A tree is set up at the Woodson YMCA. People can go inside and pick up a card and buy the winter gear the student needs.

“Without those items, kids cannot play outside at recess, and there’s nothing more important than being able to get outside, especially in winter and play,” Galbreth said.

This is the first year the YMCA is doing the winter recess drive. They are hoping to help 250 kids in the Wausau School District, including kindergartners up to 8th grade. The unfortunate truth is that kids who don’t have the appropriate winter clothing have to stay inside during recess, which is of course for safety reasons. If you want to sponsor a child, you still have time. The good news is you don’t have to be a member. All you have to do is come in and get a card.

