Vilas Co. Sheriff’s Office receives special donation from equipment dealer

WOODRUFF, Wis. (WSAW) - The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office has shared that Quality Equipment Inc., along with an anonymous donor, made a considerable donation to deputies to help while they are out on patrol.

According to a Facebook post, 12 electric Stihl chainsaws were donated to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Earlier in the fall, a deputy was clearing up a roadway from a fallen tree and using a department-issued axe. A person from Boulder Junction stopped to help with their chainsaw and the two were able to clear the road. That same person then contacted Sheriff Joseph Faith about donating the chainsaws.

