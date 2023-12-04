News and First Alert Weather App
Taylor Swift on hand at Lambeau Field to watch Travis Kelce, Chiefs face Packers

A Green Bay Packers fan holds a sign during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
A Green Bay Packers fan holds a sign during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Taylor Swift was on hand at Lambeau Field to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in their Sunday night game against the Green Bay Packers.

This will be the fifth Chiefs game Swift has attended since the pop superstar and the four-time All-Pro tight end started their relationship. The Chiefs won all four of their previous games in front of Swift.

Swift hadn’t attended a Chiefs game since an Oct. 22 triumph over the Los Angeles Chargers largely because of conflicts with her tour schedule, which is currently on a break. She first watched Kelce in person in a home victory over Chicago, then traveled to games at the New York Jets and Denver.

Kelce has averaged 108 yards receiving in the games Swift has attended. He has averaged 50 yards in his other six games. He missed the Chiefs’ season opener due to injury.

Simone Biles is also in attendance supporting her husband, Johnathan Owens decked out in green and gold

Simone Biles waves while watching her husband, Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens (34),...
Simone Biles waves while watching her husband, Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens (34), warmup before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)

