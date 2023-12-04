Sen. Baldwin backs state’s application for Federal funds to replace bridge connecting Superior and Duluth

SUPERIOR, Wis. (WSAW) - Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin is urging President Joe Biden to support Wisconsin to obtain funding to replace the bridge that connects Superior to Duluth.

John A. Blatnik Bridge is one of two bridges that connects the two cities. It carrying I-535 over the St. Louis Bay.

“I voted for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to bring federal funding home to Wisconsin to repair our roads and replace outdated bridges—like the Blatnik Bridge,” said Senator Baldwin. “The bridge is a crucial link between Minnesota and Wisconsin, supporting our supply chain, commuters, and visitors. I am proud to support Wisconsin’s application for funding to replace the Blatnik Bridge and invest in our economy, safety, and future.”

Jointly owned and managed by both the Wisconsin and Minnesota departments of transportation, it serves an average of 33,021 cars traveling between the two cities each day. The project will address aging infrastructure, improve safety and better accommodate oversize/overweight loads.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation applied for more than $1 billion in federal funding through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Bridge Investment Program to replace the deteriorating bridge. The Baldwin-supported Bipartisan Infrastructure Law made over $12.5 billion available through the USDOT’s BIP. President Biden visited the Blatnik Bridge in 2022, and touted that the $12.5 billion investment will help fix the most economically significant bridges in the country, like the Blatnik Bridge.

The bridge opened to traffic in 1961.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.