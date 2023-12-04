School District of Rhinelander will host 2nd annual ‘Hodag Day at the Dome’

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The School District of Rhinelander will be hosting the 2nd Annual ‘Hodag Day at the Dome’ on Wednesday, Dec. 6. It’s from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the Hodag Dome.

This community celebration is open to everyone. There is no charge to attend. This year they will celebrate the Hodag’s 130th birthday.

Organizers have planned games, inflatables, commemorative t-shirts for sale, prizes, face-painting, and of course a visit from the Hodag.

The Hodag Dome is located at 863 Hodag Dome Drive in Rhinelander.

