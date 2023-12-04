News and First Alert Weather App
Rhinelander Area Food Pantry seeks teams for 2024 CANtastic event

By Sean White
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rhinelander Area Food Pantry is looking for interested groups from churches, schools, businesses, clubs, and more to participate in the 2024 CANtastic event.

Form a team, get creative, and build something CANtastic to win a prize all while having fun and helping others. Competing teams use canned and or boxed food to build their structure based on the 2024 theme: “Help Hunger Take a Holiday.”

Team creations will be on display at the Rhinelander Walmart store for public viewing and voting and judged on criteria including creativity, use of color, etc. Prizes will be awarded for Judges’ Choice, People’s Choice, and Most ‘cans’ Used Based on the theme. After being on display for two weeks, all food used in the structures will be donated to the RAFP for distribution to area families in need.

The Build Day will be on Saturday, Feb. 17 so it is best to start forming teams and ideas very soon. Form and register your team here with RAFP. 

Select your structure and determine the needed materials, obtain sponsors, and gather building materials through donations, food drives, and food discounts during the holidays. Additionally, a CANtastic sponsor will provide $100 in ‘seed money’ to get your team started, if desired.

Past teams from Associated Bank, WJFW, Calvary Baptist Church, and Pelican School second grade have built creations such as a plow truck, a frog, a Mister Potato Head, and the Lincoln Memorial.

More information, guidance, and registration forms can be found at rhinelanderareafoodpantry.org or at the Food Pantry located at 726 Coon St. in Rhinelander.

