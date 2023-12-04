News and First Alert Weather App
Restlawn Memorial Park to hold remembrance ceremony on Thursday

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Restlawn Memorial Park will hold a ceremony this week to honor and remember loved ones during the holiday season.

The event is open to everyone but geared toward those who have experienced loss. It is Thursday, Dec. 7.

“Our ceremony starts at 6 p.m. We will open our doors about 5:30 p.m. At 6 p.m.,  the Master Singers from Wausau West will start. After that, we’ll do a slideshow. Anyone is welcome to upload a photo of anyone you may have lost. After the slideshow is a candlelight singing of ‘Silent Night’.

Click here to upload a photo.

You do not need to have a loved one at Restlawn Memorial Park to attend. Restlawn Memorial Park is located at 235886 N. Troy St., in Wausau.

