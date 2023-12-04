Packers’ continued belief leads to a third straight win, climb into playoff race

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - At the beginning of November, the Packers were not supposed to be at this good in December.

They were 2-5, Their offense couldn’t put up more than 20 points in a game and they struggled to execute the little things. During this time, the belief that the Packers could be a playoff team wavered from Green Bay and the NFL world, with some writing them off from contention altogether.

The locker room wasn’t buying it just yet.

“It wasn’t easy at the beginning of the year,” quarterback Jordan Love said. “Wasn’t how we planned or wanted it to go. But everyone just stuck together and kept their head down and kept working every week.”

The Packers just knocked off the reigning Super Bowl champions in the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football for their third straight win and fourth in five games. Their record is now 6-6, tied for the 7th playoff spot in the NFC.

”It’s all coming together,” defensive tackle Kenny Clark said. “It just feels good to see us all come together with all the work we’ve been putting in.”

The vision the Packers set out at the beginning of the season was difficult to see at first, with a young quarterback in Jordan Love and even younger offensive pieces around him.

But the stark improvement in that unit from their first seven games to this point have been noticable. Jordan Love not only outdid reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes with three touchdowns and 267 passing yards, but he didn’t throw an interception for the third straight game.

The offense as a whole topped the 20-point mark for the third straight game as well after failing to top that mark for seven weeks between week three and week ten.

“I think we found our groove and we’re just taking the momentum,” ’wide receiver Christian Watson said. “We’re just taking the momentum and everything that we’ve been building up these past couple of weeks and rolling with it. And it’s been showing.”

The belief in the locker room never wavered, and now the team is peaking at the right time with no intentions of slowing down.

“The sky is the limit for us. We can be as good as we want to be,” Clark said. “It’s all up to us putting in the work every single day.”

The Packers’ strength of schedule is also among the easiest in the NFL for the final five games of the season. They only play one team with a .500 record or better in the Minnesota Vikings. According to the New York Times, the Packers have a 70% chance of making the playoffs.

