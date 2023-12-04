Once Upon A Child announces grand opening for Rib Mountain location

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Children’s clothing and accessories retail resale concept Once Upon A Child® has announced the grand opening of its newest location at 226562 Rib Mountain Dr.

With a focus on being a sustainable shopping resource for local families, the new Once Upon A Child location opens on Dec. 14.

The brand is known for its affordable, gently used children’s clothes, shoes, toys, equipment, and more, and provides parents with a place that provides gently used, brand-name clothing and accessories for less. Once Upon A Child is part of Winmark - the Resale Company®, a national franchise that focuses on sustainability, small business formation, and providing Resale for Everyone®.

Beginning Dec. 14 and throughout the weekend, local owners Stephanie Oyer, who has been with Winmark for 15 years, and Brandon Jones, who has been with Winmark for 30, are inviting guests to stop in to experience the following:

Thursday, December 14:

The first 25 customers receive a $25 coupon.

Customers have a chance to win a free iPad.

Friday, December 15:

Customers who spend over $50 will get an OUAC tote bag.

Balloons and stickers will be available for kids.

Saturday, December 16:

Bounce Back: $5 off $25 or more in January.

Costume character appearance.

Sunday, December 17:

Double Point Sunday: Earn double points in your customer loyalty account for every $10 you buy from or sell to OUAC.

“I began my journey as a sales associate at Plato’s Closet, and today, I take immense pride in owning both my Plato’s Closet and now, Once Upon A Child locations,” Stephanie shared. “As a mother of two, I’ve personally encountered the challenges of sourcing the right products for my kids when dedicated childcare stores were lacking in our area. Being one of the few stores in the Wausau community that provides parents with clothing, shoes, and more serves as a powerful motivation for me to enhance the sense of community support and convenience in our neighborhood.”

Once Upon A Child does not require appointments and pays on the spot for items purchased from customers. In addition, Once Upon A Child ensures that all products purchased and sold meet mandatory and voluntary safety standards. Staff members stay up-to-date on current recalled items, immediately pulling all recalled products from shelves and ensuring all purchased items are safety-checked to meet current standards.

For more information about the new location and for store hours, call 715-298-0665 or visit www.onceuponachild.com.

