News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Not guilty plea entered for man accused of robbing Mercer bank

Steven Zwolfer, 42
Steven Zwolfer, 42(Iron County Sheriff's Office)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER, Wis. (WSAW) - A not guilty plea was entered Monday morning for the 42-year-old Woodruff man accused of robbing Associated Bank in Mercer.

Steven Zwolfer appeared in Iron County Court for an initial appearance and arraignment hearing. He remained silent during the hearing and the court entered the not guilty plea on his behalf.

Investigators said after he robbed the bank he led authorities on a high-speed chase into neighboring Vilas County. He then crash his vehicle.

Investigators said the robbery happened Monday, Nov. 6 at 1:41 p.m. The Iron County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from staff at Associated Bank who said they had just been robbed by a man wearing a mask. A description was sent out, and the suspect was later located driving south on US 51.

Deputies attempted to pull the driver over. However, the suspect drove off and led deputies on a high-speed chase. The suspect attempted to turn onto Chippewa Forrest Road and lost control of the vehicle, rolling over several times. Deputies were then able to arrest him and transported him to an area hospital before being released and transported to the Iron County Jail. Cash taken in the robbery was recovered at the scene.

He remains in custody on a $50,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
Police deploy K9 to apprehend suspect in Wisconsin Rapids
Milder conditions on the way later in the week.
First Alert Weather: Lots of clouds with milder conditions ahead
High school sports
Loaded Saturday of high school sports provides boys hockey and basketball
Beagle's Bar and Grill was the scene of an explosion on September 1, 2022
Baraboo man sentenced to 13 years in prison for trying to blow up a bar in Juneau County
Fire in Bowler
1 person injured in Bowler house fire

Latest News

Spring cleaning? Here’s how to recycle your electronics.
E-cycling event to be held Wednesday in Antigo
Milwaukee Brewers logo
Brewers sign outfield prospect Chourio to record-setting 8-year deal
Holiday Remembrance Ceremony
Restlawn Memorial Park to hold remembrance ceremony on Thursday
This is the first year the YMCA is doing the winter recess drive. They are hoping to help 250...
Woodson YMCA collecting winter gear so students in need can play outside during recess