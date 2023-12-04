Not guilty plea entered for man accused of robbing Mercer bank

MERCER, Wis. (WSAW) - A not guilty plea was entered Monday morning for the 42-year-old Woodruff man accused of robbing Associated Bank in Mercer.

Steven Zwolfer appeared in Iron County Court for an initial appearance and arraignment hearing. He remained silent during the hearing and the court entered the not guilty plea on his behalf.

Investigators said after he robbed the bank he led authorities on a high-speed chase into neighboring Vilas County. He then crash his vehicle.

Investigators said the robbery happened Monday, Nov. 6 at 1:41 p.m. The Iron County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from staff at Associated Bank who said they had just been robbed by a man wearing a mask. A description was sent out, and the suspect was later located driving south on US 51.

Deputies attempted to pull the driver over. However, the suspect drove off and led deputies on a high-speed chase. The suspect attempted to turn onto Chippewa Forrest Road and lost control of the vehicle, rolling over several times. Deputies were then able to arrest him and transported him to an area hospital before being released and transported to the Iron County Jail. Cash taken in the robbery was recovered at the scene.

He remains in custody on a $50,000 cash bond.

