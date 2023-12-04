News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Nationally known children’s book author Jan Brett makes tour stop in Wausau

Jan Brett is known for her children’s books like ‘The Mitten’.
Jan Brett Tour Wausau
Jan Brett Tour Wausau(WSAW)
By Samuel Dehring
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a day filled with joy and learning. A nationally known author made her tour stop in Wausau on Sunday. Jan Brett is known for her children’s books like ‘The Mitten’.

This marks the third time Janke’s Book Store has been able to host Brett. This year the event was held as the Elk’s Lodge for space reasons.

They picked a bigger venue because the turnouts for Brett have grown. No matter how well known she gets though, she’s never too famous for Janke.

“Well, we are Wisconsin’s oldest book store and one of the oldest bookstores in the country. So, she really appreciates that and our loyalty to her books and her fans in the central Wisconsin area,” said Jane Janke Johnson, co-owner of Janke’s Book Store.

Seeing the smiles on the children’s faces is something Johnson says is special for her.

“Just to see children come alive with books is wonderful because there’s so much technology these days and media and other options other than books,” said Johnson.

Brett is not only an author -- but she is also a talented illustrator. She read her famous book called ‘Cozy’ while drawing a picture of the story’s main character.

“So, here’s his little feet. So, he’s got four feet. I’m gonna color him in,” said Jan Brett.

Brett also talked about how facial expressions play a role in her book. She even gave demonstrations to the children.

“Pay the most attention to the eyes. Because as human beings, that’s where we look, to try to figure out what someone is thinking. Like someone might have like a word expressions,” said Brett.

Reading can be beneficial for both your intelligence and your self-confidence. It’s something Janke’s Book Store takes pride in.

“Reading is the best gift you can give your child. Read with them every day, every day, and every night,” said Johnson.

Jan Brett’s stop after Wausau was Minneapolis. They kicked off their tour on Black Friday.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
Police deploy K9 to apprehend suspect in Wisconsin Rapids
Authorities have released the names of two people who were killed in a traffic crash in Adams...
Authorities identify elderly coupled killed in Adams County crash
A family is demanding answers after a 5-year-old girl was left alone on a school bus for hours...
5-year-old left alone on school bus for hours, father says
Light snow from Highway 64 on south Sunday mid to late morning.
First Alert Weather: Light snow & slippery travel likely on Sunday
Milder conditions on the way later in the week.
First Alert Weather: Lots of clouds with milder conditions ahead

Latest News

A Green Bay Packers fan holds a sign during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Taylor Swift on hand at Lambeau Field to watch Travis Kelce, Chiefs face Packers
Milder conditions on the way later in the week.
First Alert Weather: Lots of clouds with milder conditions ahead
Clouds & chilly tonight, a few slick spots on untreated roads and surfaces. Clouds sticking...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Evening Forecast
Beagle's Bar and Grill was the scene of an explosion on September 1, 2022
Baraboo man sentenced to 13 years in prison for trying to blow up a bar in Juneau County