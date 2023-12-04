Nationally known children’s book author Jan Brett makes tour stop in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a day filled with joy and learning. A nationally known author made her tour stop in Wausau on Sunday. Jan Brett is known for her children’s books like ‘The Mitten’.

This marks the third time Janke’s Book Store has been able to host Brett. This year the event was held as the Elk’s Lodge for space reasons.

They picked a bigger venue because the turnouts for Brett have grown. No matter how well known she gets though, she’s never too famous for Janke.

“Well, we are Wisconsin’s oldest book store and one of the oldest bookstores in the country. So, she really appreciates that and our loyalty to her books and her fans in the central Wisconsin area,” said Jane Janke Johnson, co-owner of Janke’s Book Store.

Seeing the smiles on the children’s faces is something Johnson says is special for her.

“Just to see children come alive with books is wonderful because there’s so much technology these days and media and other options other than books,” said Johnson.

Brett is not only an author -- but she is also a talented illustrator. She read her famous book called ‘Cozy’ while drawing a picture of the story’s main character.

“So, here’s his little feet. So, he’s got four feet. I’m gonna color him in,” said Jan Brett.

Brett also talked about how facial expressions play a role in her book. She even gave demonstrations to the children.

“Pay the most attention to the eyes. Because as human beings, that’s where we look, to try to figure out what someone is thinking. Like someone might have like a word expressions,” said Brett.

Reading can be beneficial for both your intelligence and your self-confidence. It’s something Janke’s Book Store takes pride in.

“Reading is the best gift you can give your child. Read with them every day, every day, and every night,” said Johnson.

Jan Brett’s stop after Wausau was Minneapolis. They kicked off their tour on Black Friday.

