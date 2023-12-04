HALFTIME: Packers in command over Chiefs 14-6

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Through one half of action, the Packers remain ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs 14-6 on a chilly night at Lambeau Field.

Coming off a career game, Jordan Love is carrying the momentum tossing touchdown passes to rookie Ben Sims, the first touchdown catch of his career, and Christian Watson. Love’s nearly been perfect so far, completing 13/16 passes for 121 yards and no turnovers.

Meanwhile, the Packers defense has taken over, slowing down Patrick Mahomes for 9/11 passes, 83 yards, no turnovers but no scores. Three first half sacks have come from Lukas Van Ness (1), Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Devonte Wyatt and Kenny Clark (0.5 each). Kansas City’s six points came from two Harrison Butker field goals (34 yards each).

The Chiefs will receive the second half kickoff.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.