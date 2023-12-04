News and First Alert Weather App
HALFTIME: Packers in command over Chiefs 14-6

Green Bay Packers tight end Ben Sims (89) celebrates his touchdown catch with fans during the...
Green Bay Packers tight end Ben Sims (89) celebrates his touchdown catch with fans during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Through one half of action, the Packers remain ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs 14-6 on a chilly night at Lambeau Field.

Coming off a career game, Jordan Love is carrying the momentum tossing touchdown passes to rookie Ben Sims, the first touchdown catch of his career, and Christian Watson. Love’s nearly been perfect so far, completing 13/16 passes for 121 yards and no turnovers.

Meanwhile, the Packers defense has taken over, slowing down Patrick Mahomes for 9/11 passes, 83 yards, no turnovers but no scores. Three first half sacks have come from Lukas Van Ness (1), Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Devonte Wyatt and Kenny Clark (0.5 each). Kansas City’s six points came from two Harrison Butker field goals (34 yards each).

The Chiefs will receive the second half kickoff.

