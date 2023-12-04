Green Bay pastor sentenced for online enticement of children

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay pastor will spend 15 years in a federal prison for online enticement of children from Venezuela, Cuba, and Spain.

Court documents say 40-year-old Cory Herthel confessed to knowing the minor from a mission trip he took to Ecuador.

The child and their mother returned to their native country of Venezuela and Herthel kept in contact with the child. Federal officials approached Herthel accusing him of knowingly sending sexual images and videos of himself to the child.

Herthel also admitted to sending money in return for sexual images from the child. Further investigation showed Herthel was exchanging sexual content with a child from Cuba as well, with the goal of bringing them to the U.S.

He will spend 20 years on supervised release following his prison sentence and must register as a sex offender.

