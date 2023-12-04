News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Gov. Evers to deliver State Address on Jan 23

FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers makes his acceptance speech on Nov. 9, 2022, in Madison, Wis.
FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers makes his acceptance speech on Nov. 9, 2022, in Madison, Wis.(Andy Manis | AP)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers will deliver his 2024 State of the State Address on Tues., Jan. 23. The address will be delivered at 7 p.m. from the Assembly Chamber of the Wisconsin State Capitol.

It will be the Governor’s sixth State address.

He is the 46th governor of Wisconsin. And was elected in 2019. And was re-elected in 2022. Before his election in 2018, Gov. Evers served as the Wisconsin State Superintendent of Public Instruction, winning statewide elections in 2009, 2013, and 2017.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
Police deploy K9 to apprehend suspect in Wisconsin Rapids
Milder conditions on the way later in the week.
First Alert Weather: Lots of clouds with milder conditions ahead
High school sports
Loaded Saturday of high school sports provides boys hockey and basketball
Beagle's Bar and Grill was the scene of an explosion on September 1, 2022
Baraboo man sentenced to 13 years in prison for trying to blow up a bar in Juneau County
Fire in Bowler
1 person injured in Bowler house fire

Latest News

Margaret Creamer
Trial date set for Stevens Point woman charged in 2021 overdose death
Wisconsin's AJ Storr, left, and Max Klesmit celebrate after Wisconsin beat ranked Marquette in...
Wisconsin ranked No. 23 in AP Top 25 poll after beating Marquette
School District of Rhinelander will host 2nd annual ‘Hodag Day at the Dome’
Steven Zwolfer, 42
Not guilty plea entered for man accused of robbing Mercer bank