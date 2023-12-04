First Alert Weather: Seasonable & cloudy through mid-week, light snow chances early Tuesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures for the first week of December hang around through Wednesday. An additional round for snow showers on tap for Monday night into Tuesday. Another chance for snow will be possible Wednesday.

Seasonable temperatures through Wednesday, sunny and mild on Thursday (WSAW)

Dry and cloudy to start the new work week off Monday morning. Some slippery stretches will be possible during the morning commute hours due to the snow that accumulated Sunday. However, much of your Monday will be dry under mostly cloudy skies. Highs seasonable, in the low to mid-30s.

Mostly cloudy skies on Monday with highs seasonable in the mid 30s (WSAW)

A clipper system is set to arrive in the Badger State Monday night through Tuesday morning, bringing scattered snow showers to portions of North Central Wisconsin. Snow accumulations will range from a dusting to an inch of snowfall into the start of Tuesday. Some slippery stretches expected for the morning commute Tuesday. Scattered flurries will be possible throughout the day with afternoon highs in the low to mid-30s. Mostly cloudy skies continue for the day.

Scattered snow showers move in with a clipper system Monday night (WSAW)

Scattered snow showers move through Central Wisconsin Tuesday morning (WSAW)

Another day filled with clouds for Wednesday. Highs remain around the mid-30s for the afternoon. Possible snow showers or a wintery mix will be possible in parts of the Northwoods and Northeast Wisconsin by late afternoon or evening.

Some winter precipitation will be possible up north on Wednesday afternoon (WSAW)

A jump in temperatures heading into the end of the work week. Highs jump to the mid-40s by Thursday and Friday, with sunny skies making a return for the region. A cold front arrives Friday night, which will drop temperatures back down for the weekend. Partly sunny Saturday. Highs in the mid 30s. Intervals of sun and clouds next Sunday, chilly. Highs in the mid 20s.

Mid-30s through Wednesday, mid-40s return starting Thursday (WSAW)

