E-cycling event to be held Wednesday in Antigo

Spring cleaning? Here’s how to recycle your electronics.
(tcw-woio)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - A free e-recycling event will be held Wednesday in Antigo.

It’s open to all area residents. Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations will host the event at the Langlade County Fairgrounds. It’s an IT asset disposition and e-recycling company headquartered in Onalaska. The company’s goal is to make sure people dispose of their electronics the right way.

Items that can be recycled include VHS, DVD and Blu-ray players, TVs and monitors, microwaves, and appliances.

Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations says after wiping all data and repairing as necessary, electronics are evaluated for reuse, giving them their next best life.

Broken or outdated electronics are broken down into useful components, such as chips or memory. Electronics that have reached the end of their useful life are broken down to a raw material state to be recycled into new products.

The event is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 1633 Neva St. in Antigo.

Click here for a full list of accepted items.

