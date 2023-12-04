News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Brewers sign outfield prospect Chourio to record-setting 8-year deal

Milwaukee Brewers logo
Milwaukee Brewers logo(Milwaukee Brewers)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have made it official, signing outfield prospect Jackson Chourio to an eight-year deal with options for a ninth and tenth year. The value is a reported $82 million guaranteed with a potential for $142.5 million with incentives. It’s the most guaranteed money to a player who has yet to reach the major leagues.

Chourio is the second-best prospect in MLB, according to MLB Pipeline, and reached Triple-A last season. He had 22 home runs at Double-A with 43 stolen bases.

“Jackson has proven to be one of the elite young prospects in all of baseball,” said general manager Matt Arnold in a press release. “We are extremely excited to make this unprecedented commitment to a player we believe to be a generational talent who has all the tools to be the face of our franchise. We are thrilled to have Jackson in a Brewers uniform for many years to come.”

Chourio was the Brewers’ co-minor league player of the year last season. He is seen as the front-runner to start the 2024 season as the starting center fielder.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
Police deploy K9 to apprehend suspect in Wisconsin Rapids
Milder conditions on the way later in the week.
First Alert Weather: Lots of clouds with milder conditions ahead
High school sports
Loaded Saturday of high school sports provides boys hockey and basketball
Beagle's Bar and Grill was the scene of an explosion on September 1, 2022
Baraboo man sentenced to 13 years in prison for trying to blow up a bar in Juneau County
Fire in Bowler
1 person injured in Bowler house fire

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love reacts at the end of an NFL football game against the Kansas...
Packers’ continued belief leads to a third straight win, climb into playoff race
Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) intercepts a pass intended for Kansas City...
FINAL: Packers upset Chiefs in primetime, defeating the reigning champions 27-19
A Green Bay Packers fan holds a sign during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Taylor Swift on hand at Lambeau Field to watch Travis Kelce, Chiefs face Packers
Classes on celebrities like Taylor Swift and Rick Ross are engaging a new generation of law...
Matt LaFleur has ‘heard’ that Taylor Swift will be at Lambeau