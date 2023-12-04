Brewers sign outfield prospect Chourio to record-setting 8-year deal

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have made it official, signing outfield prospect Jackson Chourio to an eight-year deal with options for a ninth and tenth year. The value is a reported $82 million guaranteed with a potential for $142.5 million with incentives. It’s the most guaranteed money to a player who has yet to reach the major leagues.

We have signed Jackson Chourio, baseball's No. 2 prospect, to an eight-year contract through 2031 with club options for 2032 and 2033

Chourio is the second-best prospect in MLB, according to MLB Pipeline, and reached Triple-A last season. He had 22 home runs at Double-A with 43 stolen bases.

“Jackson has proven to be one of the elite young prospects in all of baseball,” said general manager Matt Arnold in a press release. “We are extremely excited to make this unprecedented commitment to a player we believe to be a generational talent who has all the tools to be the face of our franchise. We are thrilled to have Jackson in a Brewers uniform for many years to come.”

Chourio was the Brewers’ co-minor league player of the year last season. He is seen as the front-runner to start the 2024 season as the starting center fielder.

