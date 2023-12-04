News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

6-planet solar system found in Milky Way galaxy with all planets in sync

A 6-planet solar system was found in the galaxy.
A 6-planet solar system was found in the galaxy.(THIBAUT ROGER/NCCR PLANETS)
By CNN newsource staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Astronomers have discovered a rare family of six planets about 100 light years from Earth.

The exo-planets are larger than the Earth but smaller than Neptune.

The planets are in a little-understood class called sub-Neptunes, commonly found orbiting sun-like stars in the Milky Way.

What makes this one so rare is that this planetary system is in resonance, meaning that it orbits the sun in a celestial dance where all six planets align every few orbits.

Even rarer, little has changed since the system formed more than one billion years ago.

This revelation could shed light on the evolution of planets and the origin of prevalent sub-Neptunes in our galaxy.

The findings were published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
Police deploy K9 to apprehend suspect in Wisconsin Rapids
Authorities have released the names of two people who were killed in a traffic crash in Adams...
Authorities identify elderly coupled killed in Adams County crash
A family is demanding answers after a 5-year-old girl was left alone on a school bus for hours...
5-year-old left alone on school bus for hours, father says
Light snow from Highway 64 on south Sunday mid to late morning.
First Alert Weather: Light snow & slippery travel likely on Sunday
Milder conditions on the way later in the week.
First Alert Weather: Lots of clouds with milder conditions ahead

Latest News

FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea, US warship downs 3 drones
Heavy bombardments were reported overnight and into Sunday in the area of Khan Younis and the...
Israel says military offensive in crowded southern Gaza will be ‘no less strength’ than in the north
Jan Brett Tour Wausau
Nationally known children’s book author Jan Brett makes tour stop in Wausau
A Green Bay Packers fan holds a sign during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Taylor Swift on hand at Lambeau Field to watch Travis Kelce, Chiefs face Packers