News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

4 killed, including a 1-year-old boy, in a shooting at a Dallas home

Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday that left four...
Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday that left four people dead, including a 1-year-old boy.(Source: WFAA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Four people, including a 1-year-old boy, were killed and a 15-year-old girl was injured in a shooting at a Dallas home, police said.

Officers responding to the home Sunday afternoon in the far southeast area of the city found that five people had been shot. Three adults died at the scene; the 1-year-old boy and 15-year-old were taken to a hospital, where the 1-year-old died and the teen was in stable condition.

Police said Sunday that a suspect was not in custody but that it was believed to be an isolated incident. There were no updates to release Monday morning, police said.

The Dallas County medical examiner’s office has identified those killed as Logan De La Cruz, 1; Vanessa De La Cruz, 20; Karina Lopez, 33; and Jose Lopez, 50.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
Police deploy K9 to apprehend suspect in Wisconsin Rapids
Milder conditions on the way later in the week.
First Alert Weather: Lots of clouds with milder conditions ahead
High school sports
Loaded Saturday of high school sports provides boys hockey and basketball
Beagle's Bar and Grill was the scene of an explosion on September 1, 2022
Baraboo man sentenced to 13 years in prison for trying to blow up a bar in Juneau County
Fire in Bowler
1 person injured in Bowler house fire

Latest News

Steven Zwolfer, 42
Not guilty plea entered for man accused of robbing Mercer bank
Navy safely recovers Military spy plane stuck in Kaneohe Bay for almost 2 weeks
Military spy plane stuck in bay for almost 2 weeks safely recovered, Navy says
Spring cleaning? Here’s how to recycle your electronics.
E-cycling event to be held Wednesday in Antigo
Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires,...
Taylor Swift breaks another Billboard record