Wisconsin Rapids police deploy K9 to apprehend suspect

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Police in Wisconsin Rapids say a police dog was utilized early Saturday morning to apprehend a suspect who ran from police.

It happened at approximately 12:59 a.m. Police say a Wood County K9 Unit spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and ‘all over the roadway’ on W. Grand Avenue in the City of Wisconsin Rapids. The deputy turned on his emergency lights and attempted to pull the vehicle over. Police say the vehicle did not stop right away, continuing for a short distance before stopping in a parking lot at the corner of 12th Avenue S and Chase Street. The driver reportedly exited the car and ran away on foot.

Police say the deputy chased after the suspect and attempted to take him into custody, but he resisted. The deputy then deployed K9 Bingo, who subdued the suspect, allowing police to make the arrest.

The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Aaron J. Winters of Wisconsin Rapids. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated before being transported to the Wood County Jail. Winters is facing charges of battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and OWI 3rd offense.

