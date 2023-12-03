Loaded Saturday of high school sports provides boys hockey and basketball

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday presented a slew of non-conference high school action in both boys hockey and boys basketball.

Beginning in basketball, the Wausau West boys traveled west to Eau Claire to take on Eau Claire North. It was a back-and-forth affair, but the shooting of the Huskies proved to be too much as they’d escape with a 56-52 win. Elsewhere, the Medford boys laid rubber to the road as well, traveling to Chippewa Falls. It’d be a shootout, but the Raiders fell on the wrong side as Chippewa went on to win 81-70.

On the ice, the SPASH boys opened the doors of K.B. Willett Arena to take on Notre Dame Academy. Both sides would get first-period goals, with SPASH’s coming courtesy of Maksim Salienko. However, overtime would end this 2-2 as a tie. Lakeland’s game with Amery would suffer a similar fate. In a back-and-forth game, the two sides would play two overtime periods, but in the end Amery would sneak away with a win, with a final score of 3-2.

