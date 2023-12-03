News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Loaded Saturday of high school sports provides boys hockey and basketball

By Ben Helwig
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday presented a slew of non-conference high school action in both boys hockey and boys basketball.

Beginning in basketball, the Wausau West boys traveled west to Eau Claire to take on Eau Claire North. It was a back-and-forth affair, but the shooting of the Huskies proved to be too much as they’d escape with a 56-52 win. Elsewhere, the Medford boys laid rubber to the road as well, traveling to Chippewa Falls. It’d be a shootout, but the Raiders fell on the wrong side as Chippewa went on to win 81-70.

On the ice, the SPASH boys opened the doors of K.B. Willett Arena to take on Notre Dame Academy. Both sides would get first-period goals, with SPASH’s coming courtesy of Maksim Salienko. However, overtime would end this 2-2 as a tie. Lakeland’s game with Amery would suffer a similar fate. In a back-and-forth game, the two sides would play two overtime periods, but in the end Amery would sneak away with a win, with a final score of 3-2.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have released the names of two people who were killed in a traffic crash in Adams...
Authorities identify elderly coupled killed in Adams County crash
The owner of Peacock Road Family Farms hopes visitors will still visit his farm during the...
Holiday tradition axed after deer eat all the Christmas trees at family farm
Wausau Mayor, city file lawsuit to recoup costs from fixing PFAS contamination
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., faces reporters at the Capitol in Washington, early Thursday, Nov....
House expels Republican Rep. George Santos of New York in a bipartisan vote
Author, Illustrator Jan Brett to visit Wausau during tour stop on Dec. 3.
‘The Mitten’ author, illustrator Jan Brett to visit Wausau during tour stop

Latest News

High school sports
High school sports
Wisconsin's Max Klesmit (11) signals after hitting a three-point basket against Marquette...
Klesmit’s fast start, Wisconsin’s rebounding help Badgers beat No. 3 Marquette 75-64
Rhinelander boys basketball during a home game against Antigo on Dec. 1, 2023.
HIGHLIGHTS: Area high school teams take the court for Friday night hoops
High school Basketball 12-1-23
High school Basketball 12-1-23