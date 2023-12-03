Hazardous material exercise held in Portage County to make community aware

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Making the community aware of how to handle emergencies is something the Plover Fire Department emphasized during their hazmat – or hazardous material – training on Dec. 2. A hazmat is any hazardous material that may pose a threat to the public or the environment.

The hazmat exercise was in partnership with Monogram Appetizers in Plover. It had been in the works for six months.

The fire crews used ammonia in the training exercise.

“We’re going to see which way that ammonia plume is going, and then we’re going to talk to our Portage County dispatch and make sure that we’re evacuating or sheltering in place people from the public,” said Village of Plover Fire Chief Mark Deaver.

Waupaca County also assisted in the hazmat exercise.

“We will set up what’s called a d-con line, and then they’ll come in with their technicians to make the actual entry to shut off the hazard,” Deaver said.

The exercise tested the response from both Monogram and fire crews. Despite Waupaca County’s response time taking longer due to its distance from Plover -- its role is still crucial.

“They have the technician capability, which is to go in, to mitigate that problem and take care of that,” said Portage County Emergency Management Coordinator Bonnie Skalecke.

The severity of the hazmat determines how many response teams to call. That’s where the mutual aid box alarm system comes in.

“As we assign those resources, and we see that we don’t have people in staging, we’re going to upgrade that to an additional alarm. With that, it’s going to bring additional departments in,” Deaver said.

Plover Fire Department officials said community safety is vital.

“That’s the most important thing for us, is just making sure the public knows that we are doing training to make sure that we become better as we, as we do,” Deaver said.

