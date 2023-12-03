News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Light snow ending, milder times ahead this week

Light snow & snow showers winding down by early Sunday afternoon. Cool with clouds to start the week, milder late week
Slippery travel conditions on tap through midday in North Central WIsconsin.
Slippery travel conditions on tap through midday in North Central WIsconsin.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the 2nd Sunday in a row, snow has impacted North Central Wisconsin. Travel conditions through midday will be slick in much of the region, but improving during the afternoon. Clouds are going to be common for the next few days, with temperatures a little above average for this time of year. Milder weather is on tap for late week, with highs making a return to the 40s. Cooling down heading into next weekend.

Total snowfall potential through Sunday afternoon.
Total snowfall potential through Sunday afternoon.(WSAW)
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Shawano & Waupaca Counties until 3 PM Sunday.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Shawano & Waupaca Counties until 3 PM Sunday.(WSAW)

Light snow will taper to snow showers by late Sunday morning, with the flakes winding down by early Sunday afternoon in the region. Total snowfall will range from a coating to 1″ NW, 1-2″ in a majority of the area, while higher amounts of 2-4″ possible in the far southeast and eastern counties, including Shawano & Waupaca Counties. Highs Sunday afternoon in the low to mid 40s.

Light snow & snow showers ending by midday, then mainly cloudy & cool.
Light snow & snow showers ending by midday, then mainly cloudy & cool.(WSAW)
Light snow and snow showers will continue through mid to late morning.
Light snow and snow showers will continue through mid to late morning.(WSAW)
Snow showers winding down around midday.
Snow showers winding down around midday.(WSAW)

The Packers are in action Sunday evening at Lambeau Field. The snow will be done with in Green Bay, but the clouds are going to stick around. Temperatures will slip from near freezing at the start of the game, back to the upper 20s by the last whistle.

Mainly cloudy and cool for the Packers game Sunday night at Lambeau Field.
Mainly cloudy and cool for the Packers game Sunday night at Lambeau Field.(WSAW)

Mostly cloudy locally Sunday night, with lows in the low to mid 20s.

Clouds with perhaps a few peeks of sunshine to kick off the work week on Monday. Highs in the mid 30s. The clipper system that we have been keeping close tabs on the past few days is forecast to track too far to the south of the region to have much impact Monday night into early Tuesday morning. A chance of flurries or snow showers overnight, with minimal to no accumulations. Considerable cloudiness on Tuesday, with afternoon readings peaking in the mid 30s.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Milder Thursday & Friday with a fair amount of sun on Thursday, and intervals of sun & clouds Friday. Highs in the low to mid 40s Thursday, mid 40s Friday.

Milder conditions on tap as the week goes on.
Milder conditions on tap as the week goes on.(WSAW)

A cold front will swing through later Friday night, bringing temps back down for the weekend. Partly sunny Saturday. Highs in the mid 30s. Mostly cloudy and chilly, next Sunday. Highs in the mid 20s.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have released the names of two people who were killed in a traffic crash in Adams...
Authorities identify elderly coupled killed in Adams County crash
Light snow from Highway 64 on south Sunday mid to late morning.
First Alert Weather: Light snow & slippery travel likely on Sunday
A family is demanding answers after a 5-year-old girl was left alone on a school bus for hours...
5-year-old left alone on school bus for hours, father says
Rhinelander boys basketball during a home game against Antigo on Dec. 1, 2023.
HIGHLIGHTS: Area high school teams take the court for Friday night hoops
Fun and festivities at the Wausau Holiday Parade
Fun, festivities, and special guests bring excitement to Wausau Holiday Parade

Latest News

Light snow from Highway 64 on south Sunday mid to late morning.
First Alert Weather: Light snow & slippery travel likely on Sunday
Snow will overspread much of the region overnight into Sunday morning. Periods of light snow,...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast
Mostly cloudy Saturday, snow showers expected Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Chilly start to December, some snow on tap for Sunday
Mostly cloudy and cool on Saturday. The next weather maker produces light snow/snow showers...
First Alert Weather: Friday Night Forecast