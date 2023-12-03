First Alert Weather: Light snow ending, milder times ahead this week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the 2nd Sunday in a row, snow has impacted North Central Wisconsin. Travel conditions through midday will be slick in much of the region, but improving during the afternoon. Clouds are going to be common for the next few days, with temperatures a little above average for this time of year. Milder weather is on tap for late week, with highs making a return to the 40s. Cooling down heading into next weekend.

Total snowfall potential through Sunday afternoon. (WSAW)

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Shawano & Waupaca Counties until 3 PM Sunday. (WSAW)

Light snow will taper to snow showers by late Sunday morning, with the flakes winding down by early Sunday afternoon in the region. Total snowfall will range from a coating to 1″ NW, 1-2″ in a majority of the area, while higher amounts of 2-4″ possible in the far southeast and eastern counties, including Shawano & Waupaca Counties. Highs Sunday afternoon in the low to mid 40s.

Light snow & snow showers ending by midday, then mainly cloudy & cool. (WSAW)

Light snow and snow showers will continue through mid to late morning. (WSAW)

Snow showers winding down around midday. (WSAW)

The Packers are in action Sunday evening at Lambeau Field. The snow will be done with in Green Bay, but the clouds are going to stick around. Temperatures will slip from near freezing at the start of the game, back to the upper 20s by the last whistle.

Mainly cloudy and cool for the Packers game Sunday night at Lambeau Field. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy locally Sunday night, with lows in the low to mid 20s.

Clouds with perhaps a few peeks of sunshine to kick off the work week on Monday. Highs in the mid 30s. The clipper system that we have been keeping close tabs on the past few days is forecast to track too far to the south of the region to have much impact Monday night into early Tuesday morning. A chance of flurries or snow showers overnight, with minimal to no accumulations. Considerable cloudiness on Tuesday, with afternoon readings peaking in the mid 30s.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Milder Thursday & Friday with a fair amount of sun on Thursday, and intervals of sun & clouds Friday. Highs in the low to mid 40s Thursday, mid 40s Friday.

Milder conditions on tap as the week goes on. (WSAW)

A cold front will swing through later Friday night, bringing temps back down for the weekend. Partly sunny Saturday. Highs in the mid 30s. Mostly cloudy and chilly, next Sunday. Highs in the mid 20s.

