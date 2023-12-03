News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Baraboo man sentenced to 13 years in prison for trying to blow up a bar in Juneau County

Heath Fjorden will spend some time in prison after he tried to blow up Beagle's Bar and Grill in Lyndon Station.
By Tim Elliott
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Baraboo man will spend the next 13 years in a state prison for trying to blow up a bar in Lyndon Station last year. A judge handed down the sentence on Friday in Juneau County Court.

Heath Fjorden was found guilty of Arson of a Building with Intent to Defraud, a class C felony. In a plea deal, all other charges were dropped and a jury trial scheduled for next month won’t happen.

Authorities say that around 1:30 a.m. on September 1, 2022, Fjorden set off an explosion in the basement of Beagle’s Bar and Grill in Lyndon Station. At the time of the explosion, Fjorden was working at the bar and in the process of buying it.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities found evidence of arson including two gas cans in the basement of the bar as well as rags soaked with gasoline. Investigators say they also found bloody handprints that appeared to have been left by the arsonist. They also found a wig they believe could have been used to disguise the person responsible for the explosion.

According to the criminal complaint, employees at the bar were concerned that Fjorden may do something to the bar. The complaint alleges on August 31, the day before the explosion, fire chief Troy Madland contacted police chief Jeremy Bonikowske. Chief Madland said he received a complaint about the possibility of Fjorden “burning the building down.”

The criminal complaint says authorities found Fjorden around 4 p.m. on September 1 in Germantown Township. He had suffered considerable burns to his hands, arms, back, legs, and face. The burns on his hand and arms appeared to be the worst as he had “skin falling off”.

Fjorden denied being involved in the explosion and told authorities his injuries came from a grill fire at his home, according to the complaint.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have released the names of two people who were killed in a traffic crash in Adams...
Authorities identify elderly coupled killed in Adams County crash
Light snow from Highway 64 on south Sunday mid to late morning.
First Alert Weather: Light snow & slippery travel likely on Sunday
Police Lights Generic
Police deploy K9 to apprehend suspect in Wisconsin Rapids
A family is demanding answers after a 5-year-old girl was left alone on a school bus for hours...
5-year-old left alone on school bus for hours, father says
Rhinelander boys basketball during a home game against Antigo on Dec. 1, 2023.
HIGHLIGHTS: Area high school teams take the court for Friday night hoops

Latest News

Fire in Bowler
1 person injured in Bowler house fire
Classes on celebrities like Taylor Swift and Rick Ross are engaging a new generation of law...
Matt LaFleur has ‘heard’ that Taylor Swift will be at Lambeau
Slippery travel conditions on tap through midday in North Central WIsconsin.
First Alert Weather: Light snow ending, milder times ahead this week
Light snow & snow showers winding down, then mostly cloudy for the rest of Sunday. Milder...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Morning Forecast