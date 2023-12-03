1 person injured in Bowler house fire

BOWLER, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV reports one person was injured following a house in Bowler.

House in Bowler to be bulldozed after fire (WBAY)

The fire happened at a home on Rollman Street on Saturday. The homeowner was taken to a nearby hospital, there is no word from officials on injuries so far.

”When we first arrived, she was totally engulfed already,” Bowler Area Fire District Fire Chief told WBAY. “It had already been burning for a while before somebody called it in.”

Fire Officials on scene (WBAY)

