Wisconsin student journalist might be able to write more controversial news topics soon

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In Wisconsin, schools have the final say about what student journalists can publish. If passed, a new bill would give student journalists from grade school six through 12 and college students the right to determine the content they report and how it’s reported.

Already, Wausau West High School Publications Lab Keith Roerdink says his students know what rights they have. They’ve written about controversial topics before, but now he’s excited to see how their writing might change with this bill. Students writing for the Warriors Word aren’t afraid to fight for a story.

From national controversies to those close to home, including what’s been going on with the Wausau School District econstructing plan.

“That was something that we planned to write about because I do think students do have strong opinions about the proposed combining into one senior high. Everything from, you know the mascot debate,” said Wausau West High School Publications Lab Advisor Keith Roerdink.

Roerdink and his students have been following the developments of the Student Journalist’s Rights Bill in his class. While he technically has the “final say” he does trust his students to make the right call.

“We’ve had an agreement that if there is anything that I would personally consider a controversial topic that we would have a conservation about it,” said Roerdink.

“As soon as I heard this information and I heard about the possibility of passing this bill I started to think about, “We should write about this, why haven’t we covered this yet, this would be really awesome to talk about,” said Wausau West High School student and Yearbook and Magazine Editor in Cheif Leila Heuser.

Heuser has always had story ideas, but now if this bill gets passed she can really test the limit.

“So, knowing that we would have that protection is really promising,” said Heuser.

“They are really giving student journalists the right to use their own judgment and I think act in a way, you know, that is certainly responsible and ethical,” said Roerdink.

Heuser says “It feels like a door has opened.”

“To know that if we are presenting it in an informative way or not to know that doesn’t really matter anymore is to me amazing,” said Heuser.

The bill does state student journalists are not protected when it comes to content that is libelous, slanderous, constitutes an unwanted invasion of privacy, obscene and violates state law. The state assembly voted unanimously to pass the bill. It now heads to the Senate.

To check out more details about the bill follow this link https://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/2023/related/proposals/ab551.

