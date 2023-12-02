People packing the slopes for opening day at Granite Peak

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s no question that people were eager to get out on the slopes this year. One family was so excited that they camped out in the parking lot the night before.

The race for that first chairlift is something general manager Greg Fisher says has become a friendly competition for everyone on the slopes.

“That first chair is, it’s elusive. You know, people like to get it. It’s kind of a nod to, a notch under your belt I guess you could say,” said Fisher.

The hill brings back many veterans on the slopes every year – including one who’s been coming here since he was six.

“I first learned to ski up at Sylvan Hill, but quickly progressed up to Rib Mountain, then Granite Peak,” said Marty Trucco from Neenah.

Granite Peak attracts people from all over – including one who grew up in Poland.

“It was a family tradition. My father, my mother, they were both ski trainers — ski patrol in the Alps,” said Krys Pniewski.

There were both skiers and snowboarders at the hill today. Some even do both.

“Snowboarding’s really my true love still. Absolutely love hitting the slopes on my board. And then skiing is, I don’t know, it’s starting to come up on me, working on my skills right now, getting a little bit more in the park with it,” said Zach Patten from Stevens Point.

Fisher says staff were excited to see the smiles on everyone’s faces.

