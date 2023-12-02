News and First Alert Weather App
HIGHLIGHTS: Area high school teams take the court for Friday night hoops

High school Basketball 12-1-23
By Noah Manderfeld and Ben Helwig
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple area hoops opened conference play Friday night as the basketball season ramps up in December. Rhinelander and Mosinee boys, along with Northland Pines, Marshfield and Athens were victorious in our highlights.

Mosinee and Merrill boys basketball both opened their game trading buckets, with the Blue Jays holding a slim 13-12 lead early in the first half. However, Mosinee reeled off a 12-0 run to run out to a big lead and didn’t look back. They won 88-53. The Rhinelander boys took a ten point lead at halftime and kept Antigo at bay throughout their contest, winning 56-34 to open Great Northern Conference play with a win.

On the girls side, Northland Pines used some stout defense to open GNC play with a win, taking down Tomahawk 41-14. Athens girls basketball beat Newman on the road with a 63-47 victory in Marawood play. Finally, in non-conference action, Marshfield beat La Crosse Central on the road with a 59-47 win.

You can view all of our area’s scores at this link.

