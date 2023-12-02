Fun, festivities, and special guests bring excitement to Wausau Holiday Parade

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wausau is putting some holiday movie magic into its parade. It started around 6:30 p.m. at Marathon Park and made its way downtown to the 400 block.

People lined the street to catch a glimpse of all the floats. The city welcomed everyone and anyone, including a few special guests. The free event is something for people of all ages, but kids definitely get a special experience. Many chairs line the streets for some of the parade’s most enthusiastic viewers.

With eager eyes, they watch 84 floats make their way down the Wausau streets, each more magical than the last.

“You get to see everyone on the floats in the beautiful Christmas decorations,” said Isabelle Krenke of Wausau.

Much to the joy of the young attendees came from seeing Santa and Mrs. Claus who were guests of honor at the parade.

“He’s the most amazing man and he gives us presents every year,” said Finley Krenke of Wausau.

“We’re just learning about Santa now with Lucy here,” Jackie Cronin from Rib Mountain said. “And right now, it’s it’s kind of the start of just the magic of Christmas.”

The city even brought the couple in early this year so kids could get pictures without having to stay out too late, which many parents appreciated.

“It’s wonderful,” Jackie added. “Definitely, with two little ones staying out very late it’s not a great option and we want them to be able to meet Santa. So I think that it’s perfect.”

If you weren’t impressed by all of the twinkling lights on the floats, Mayor Katie Rosenberg helped light the massive Christmas Tree before the parade.

“It’s definitely gorgeous. We just got our tree up as well,” Jackie said. “I think now every time we see a tree, it’s all ‘Oooh!’ You know, it’s all very magical, very exciting.”

“It is cool and giant and it’s bigger than a giant,” Senna Steidl of Wausau added.

