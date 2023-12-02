First Alert Weather: Risk of some snow & slippery travel conditions on Sunday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The first weekend of December will be seasonably chilly and will feature another opportunity for light snow or snow showers. Temperatures during the weekend will top out in the 30s, which is close to average for this time of year. A storm system tracking across the Midwest will track close enough to the region late Saturday night into Sunday. Roads are anticipated to be slippery and possibly snow-covered at times. A somewhat active week of weather is on tap, with another round of snow showers associated with a clipper system Monday night. Following that, a chance of snow showers on Wednesday, and then rain/snow showers are possible on Thursday with a warm front. Milder conditions are on tap for late week into the start of next weekend.

Mostly cloudy & cool on Saturday. (WSAW)

Clouds will be common on Saturday, and it will remain dry throughout the day. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Light snow and snow showers likely Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Snow showers will taper off from west to east Sunday afternoon. (WSAW)

Snowfall potential late Saturday night into Sunday afternoon/evening. (WSAW)

The next weather maker to impact the Badger State will arrive around or just after midnight later Saturday night. Light snow and snow showers will spread into much of the region from the south. By daybreak on Sunday, light snow is expected to be falling in a majority of the area. Roads are going to range from wet and slippery, if treated, to snow-covered and slick on most other roads. If you do have travel plans on Sunday, allow extra time, slow down, and be prepared for changeable road conditions. Accumulations by early afternoon Sunday of a half inch to an inch and a half are possible. Highs on Sunday in the low to mid 30s.

The new work week on Monday features clouds along with some breaks for sunshine. Highs in the mid 30s.

Snow showers move into the area Monday evening. (WSAW)

Snow showers expected Monday night into Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

Snow showers winding down Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

An Alberta Clipper will roll our way Monday evening and night, bringing another shot at snowfall of a coating to around 1″. The snow is expected to wind down Tuesday morning, however there could still be slippery stretches on the roads for the first half of the morning commute. Mostly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 30s.

A chance of snow showers Wednesday. (WSAW)

Rain/snow showers possible on Thursday. (WSAW)

Partly sunny Wednesday, with afternoon temps rising into the mid to upper 30s. A chance of snow showers Wednesday night, as a warm front lifts northeast across the area. The front will still be around on Thursday and may spark additional rain/snow showers. Milder on Thursday, with highs in the upper 30s to around 40. Partly sunny on Friday, with highs in the low 40s. Considerable cloudiness on Saturday, with highs in the upper 30s.

High temperatures will rise from the 30s to the low 40s late in the week. (WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.