Wausau Holiday Parade to be held Friday evening

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual Wausau Holiday Parade returns to downtown Wausau Friday night.

The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. It travels from Marathon Park to the 400 Block.

Wausau Holiday Parade route (Wausau Events)

If you plan to watch the parade along Stewart Avenue, you’ll want to stay on the south side of the street. The north lanes will be open to traffic west of the bridge.

This year, there is a location change for The Warming Party. From 5-8 p.m., families are invited to stop by Washington Square, and head to the lower level. There will be cookies and hot chocolate. Plus the chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus. Although the location has changed this year, Wausau Events says the purpose of the party is the same.

“It’s just a really great opportunity for kids to get that picture with Santa for the season and tell them what’s on their wish list for the year, we’ll also have Mrs. Claus in there with Santa as well, So, it’s an opportunity for kiddos to see both of them before Christmas,” said Alissandra Aderholdt, executive director for Wausau Events.

If you’re unfamiliar with downtown, Washington Square is across from where the old mall food court entrance was. It is in the same building as Jalapenos Mexican restaurant.

Every year the Wausau Holiday Parade has a new theme. The theme this year is Holiday Movie Magic, and with 84 floats, there’s going to be something for everyone. This year’s entries come in all forms. From big, small, and walking floats. The float designers can use any holiday movie characters, Except Santa Claus for their designs this year. This year’s theme was thought up by a fresh set of eyes.

“This year, it was actually picked by our intern, Brooklyn, and so we just kind of worked together in the office, we tried to make sure it’s something that we haven’t really done in the past couple of years, but make sure that it’s something the public can get excited about as well,” Aderholdt said.

Roads along the parade route will be closed for public safety. Stewart Ave from Marathon Park to 1st Street will shut down. Along with First Street, between Washington and Jefferson Street, And Jefferson Street between 1st Street and North 5th Street. Be safe Friday evening if you are traveling during the parade.

NewsChannel 7 staff and Peyton’s Promise will walk the route and collect food for Share Your Holidays.

