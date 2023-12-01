News and First Alert Weather App
Waukesha Co. Judge Brad Schimel announces campaign for Wisconsin Supreme Court

FILE - Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel speaks during his inauguration ceremony at the...
FILE - Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel speaks during his inauguration ceremony at the Capitol in Madison, Wis., Jan. 5, 2015. Schimel was expected to announce Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, that he is running for the Wisconsin Supreme Court against incumbent Justice Ann Walsh Bradley in a 2025 race to win back the court for conservatives and serve as a check on liberals. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Wisconsin Attorney General and current Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel has announced his campaign for Wisconsin Supreme Court.

He will be running against incumbent Justice Ann Walsh Bradley in 2025 with the intention to flip the 4-3 liberal majority in the Supreme Court.

“We need to restore confidence in the people of Wisconsin that the justice system will be fair and impartial,” Schimel said during his announcement at Weldall Manufacturing in his hometown of Waukesha. “I will be honest about my principles, but will never prejudge a case and will never put my views above the law.”

Schimel pointed to the most recent election for Wisconsin Supreme Court, where a judicial candidate made her views on potential lawsuits and current policy debates clear to the public, as a dangerous precedent that should not be repeated.

“No one should come to court knowing that they have already lost,” Schimel said. “A responsible jurist does not prejudge the case and does not put their thumb on the scale. The liberal majority is poised to impose on the people of this state their will, rather than impartial judgment based on the law.”

Schimel cited the new liberal majority’s recent actions to meet in secret and fire the Director of State Courts and take away the powers of the Chief Justice as unprecedented and dangerous.

Schimel said, “There is an extraordinary danger when the high court feels it is above the law. The legislature and the governor act as checks on each other. But there is no check on this new liberal Supreme Court majority. They have the final say in interpreting the Wisconsin Constitution and Wisconsin laws. The only check on them is to take back the majority by winning in 2025.”

Judge Schimel’s early entrance into the race will allow the campaign to build on Schimel’s strong and resourceful statewide network of grassroots supporters, law enforcement and judicial leaders, and donors that supported his 2014 and 2018 campaigns for Wisconsin Attorney General.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

