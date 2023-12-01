Public discussion held on the possible sale of the Portage Co. Health Care Center

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Health Care Center could be going up for sale, and on Thursday, the County’s Health Care Center Committee met to discuss selling the facility.

The county executive is leading the charge to make the sale, but it’s not without pushback.

People from Portage Co. came into Thursday’s meeting expecting a yes/no vote, but it wasn’t that simple. Instead of choosing to sell the center or not, the committee decided to explore both options.

“We are going to look at continuing on our path for a referendum to ask the voters to fund the Health Care Center for the additional funding that we need,” Chairperson Vincent Miresse said. “And at the same time, we’re also going to honor the executive’s request to move forward with what a potential sale could look like. "

Around 30 people attended the meeting. Some were in favor of selling the center, saying it was the economical choice and that the private healthcare options in the area are sufficient.

That included the County Executive who said the facility could unfairly be costing taxpayers money.

“The healthcare facilities not only served Portage County residents,” said Portage County Executive John Pavelski. “People from Florida, people from Michigan, people from Illinois, Milwaukee, and Green Bay can be a resident at the Health Care Center. So we’ve got Portage County Health Portage County residents paying the bill for the operational reports County Health Care Center. With all those services possibly going to other residents that don’t live in Portage County.”

Others disagreed, saying the center is vital and a move to private care would hurt already vulnerable people.

“It’s a priority to this community,” said Nancy Roppe of Stevens Point. “I would start working on my excuse for when you get up in front of those pearly gates. And you explain, ‘Well, it wasn’t mandated, so I took healthcare away from all of the poor, sick, elderly, who can’t afford to pay the prices that the public sector charges.’”

“There’s no other place to go,” added Karlene Ferrante of Stevens Point.

Ferrante stayed in the Health Center herself and said its location in her community was instrumental in her recovery.

“This is how I got better by having contact and support and listening to my family and friends,” she added.

As of right now, the future of the center is uncertain. However, the committee said they will continue to discuss it in the future.

