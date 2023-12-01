News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

One non-profit looking to give families their “Best Christmas Ever”

You can help by picking an ornament from the Giving Tree at Walmart in Plover and buying gifts for a family
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The elves are hard at work getting presents ready for Santa, but another group is helping out too. Best Christmas Ever is getting ready to drop off presents to parents and families in need this holiday season, and this year they’re helping more people than ever before.

Last year, just one Wood County family was gifted, but this year two families from Wood and Portage Counties will be given gifts.

There’s no doubt, Christmas is a special time for kids, but sometimes parents want to enjoy the holiday spirit too. The organization, Best Christmas Ever is making sure that happens. They help with the specific needs of families.

Organization Leader Jan Peranto said, “Just a few days before Christmas, we surprised and blessed her with those items along with some big ticket items that helped her with medical costs, travel costs due to her treatment in Maddison, and also with supplying a new furnace.”

One of the ways you can help is by making a stop at their giving tree in Plover at Walmart. You pick a paper ornament and buy what you can for the family.

“There may be small items like socks that the family may need or there could be larger electronic items that cost $150 to $200,” Peranto said.

Since two families will be gifted this year, there will be two gift drop-offs you can attend.

“This is the time we really want the public to know and help us celebrate this surprise and be present to see,” Peranto said. “We always warn people to bring Kleenexes along because it’s really emotional.”

The Best Christmas Ever teams expressed their thanks to the widespread support this year, they expect to keep increasing those family numbers next year. The giving tree is expected to be put up sometime this weekend. Once you grab an ornament, you have until Dec. 13 to put that present back under the tree.

We will update the drop-off dates when they’re announced.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Bear spotted running in Medford
WATCH: Bear runs past customers at Medford gas station
Weston auto shop donates car to mom in need
Weston auto shop donates car to a local mother in need
Experts say, leave the puffy jacket at home, and opt for something lighter to dress your child...
Be wary of your child’s winter coat when traveling in the car
Seventh grader Lucas requested a blowout as the very first client at the grand opening of...
Middle school opens barbershop to boost student confidence

Latest News

Hilight Zone Podcast
Pacelli Boys Basketball team back even stronger after almost reaching state last season
Nachos Mexican Grill will open in January in the Bambino's Pizza and Grill which closes Saturday
Tomahawk restaurant recovering with help from another business one month after fire
The convention is expected to bring $200 million to southeast Wisconsin
Preparations underway at Fiserv Forum ahead of 2024 Republican National Convention
The RNC’s rules for the 2024 convention don’t address what would happen if Donald Trump is convicted