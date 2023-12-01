One non-profit looking to give families their “Best Christmas Ever”

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The elves are hard at work getting presents ready for Santa, but another group is helping out too. Best Christmas Ever is getting ready to drop off presents to parents and families in need this holiday season, and this year they’re helping more people than ever before.

Last year, just one Wood County family was gifted, but this year two families from Wood and Portage Counties will be given gifts.

There’s no doubt, Christmas is a special time for kids, but sometimes parents want to enjoy the holiday spirit too. The organization, Best Christmas Ever is making sure that happens. They help with the specific needs of families.

Organization Leader Jan Peranto said, “Just a few days before Christmas, we surprised and blessed her with those items along with some big ticket items that helped her with medical costs, travel costs due to her treatment in Maddison, and also with supplying a new furnace.”

One of the ways you can help is by making a stop at their giving tree in Plover at Walmart. You pick a paper ornament and buy what you can for the family.

“There may be small items like socks that the family may need or there could be larger electronic items that cost $150 to $200,” Peranto said.

Since two families will be gifted this year, there will be two gift drop-offs you can attend.

“This is the time we really want the public to know and help us celebrate this surprise and be present to see,” Peranto said. “We always warn people to bring Kleenexes along because it’s really emotional.”

The Best Christmas Ever teams expressed their thanks to the widespread support this year, they expect to keep increasing those family numbers next year. The giving tree is expected to be put up sometime this weekend. Once you grab an ornament, you have until Dec. 13 to put that present back under the tree.

We will update the drop-off dates when they’re announced.

