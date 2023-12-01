One door closes, another reopens: Tomahawk business lost in fire seeks to rebuild

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - A well-known Tomahawk restaurant is looking to make a comeback after a fire destroyed its original location earlier this month.

Nacho’s Mexican Grill will soon have a new, temporary home thanks to another restaurant owner who is just one block away. As the saying goes, ‘One door closes, another one opens,’ and the same can be said with what’s happening in Tomahawk.

Bambinos Pizza & Grill is closing its doors on Saturday and come January, Nachos Mexican Grill will be renting the Bambinos space while they work to rebuild the original location.

“This came together as a great opportunity to go on to the next chapter,” said Randy Vannatter, owner of Bambino’s Pizza & Grill.

A fire on Nov. 2 destroyed Nacho’s as well as a second Tomahawk business in Century 21 Real Estate. The timing of Bambino’s closing after nearly 25 years gives Nacho’s owner Ignacio “Nacho” Fuentes the necessary boost to restart his business again.

“It will be great for them and for us,” Fuentes said. “I stay in business and be able to see all of my regular customers and future customers.”

Vannatter said he’s honored to help a fellow business owner get back on his feet, “I wish them the best I think it’s a great opportunity for them and for me.”

Not only is Nacho’s Mexican Grill making a return, but once the restaurant is rebuilt, Fuentes said it will be bigger and better than ever.

“I’m trying to see and get an architect if I could do garage doors to open in summertime and then winter we can close and make it a warm area for everybody,” he shared.

Nacho said they hope to open up their previous location in early 2025. As for Bambinos, you can get their pizza until Saturday.

