‘The Mitten’ author, illustrator Jan Brett to visit Wausau during tour stop

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This Sunday, internationally acclaimed children’s book author and illustrator Jan Brett will be making a stop in Wausau for her Winter Wonderland tour.

Jan Janke Johnson, co-owner of Janke Book Store applied to get Wausau as a stop on Brett’s tour.

“So this summer, Jan Brett opened a contest, saying that she was going to tour for the first time in four years. And libraries, bookstores and schools that could submit an application. I applied, and she selected Wausau and that’s really exciting because she’s hitting New York, Chicago, St. Louis, Atlanta… Wausau. So we are the smallest market that she’s coming to, which is really exciting for her fans,” said Janke Johnson.

Brett is the nation’s #1 author illustrator of children’s picture books. She has over 41 million books in print has written over 50 books.

“And every child, I’m sure, has grown up with the book The Mitten. That’s where Nicki loses his mitten and the animals burrow in. It’s an incredible book,” said Janke Johnson.

Jan Brett’s tour stop will be held at the Wausau Elks Lodge. It’s located at 414 Scott Street in Wausau. The event starts at 10 a.m. Doors open at 9 a.m.

The first 100 families will get a free signed Jan Brett poster.

