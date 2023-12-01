News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Middle school student finds worm inside school lunch, district says

MCPS officials confirm a student at Howard Middle School showed an adult what appeared to be a worm in his prepackaged apple slices. (SOURCE: WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Some students at a Florida school got to leave classes early Thursday after one student made a sickening discovery during lunch.

Officials with Marion County Public Schools confirmed reports that a student had found what seemed to be a worm inside food served at Howard Middle School in Ocala.

School officials said the worm was found in prepackaged apple slices.

Several other students went to the school’s clinic because they felt sick.

The district said it is working to determine if any students ate the contaminated food and fell ill afterward.

Food service workers at the school inspected other food items and said they found no other pests.

Officials said the incident was isolated, and the food was returned after the inspection.

The school’s principal sent out a statement to the families of students after the incident, saying a county food services inspector was sent to the school after the worm was reported, and no other issues were found.

“The health and safety of our students is always our top priority, and we will tightly monitor food quality,” the statement read in part.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Bear spotted running in Medford
WATCH: Bear runs past customers at Medford gas station
Weston auto shop donates car to mom in need
Weston auto shop donates car to a local mother in need
Experts say, leave the puffy jacket at home, and opt for something lighter to dress your child...
Be wary of your child’s winter coat when traveling in the car
Seventh grader Lucas requested a blowout as the very first client at the grand opening of...
Middle school opens barbershop to boost student confidence

Latest News

How to harvest your holiday tree from state forests for just $5
FILE - Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel speaks during his inauguration ceremony at the...
Waukesha Co. Judge Brad Schimel announces campaign for Wisconsin Supreme Court
In this Saturday, March 28, 2015 photo, Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks...
Henry Kissinger dies at age 100
Henry Kissinger dies at age 100