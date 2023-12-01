Humane Society of Marathon County fundraiser ‘Santa Paws’ to be held Dec. 2

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - An annual fundraiser for the Humane Society of Marathon County will return Saturday.

‘Santa Paws’ is a chance for people to get photos of their pets with Santa.

Lisa Leitermann is the Executive Director for the Marathon County Humane Society. She said all pets are welcome, and if you want a photo with yourself and Santa, or your kids and Santa that’s fine too.

Photos are $10. The money will support the humane society in a variety of ways including paying vet bills, covering utilities and programming at the shelter.

The event is Saturday, Dec. 2 from noon to 6 p.m. Cash and check are accepted. The humane society is located at 7001 Packer Drive.

