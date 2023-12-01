News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

HIGHLIGHTS: SPASH boys, Mosinee girls pick up wins in basketball action

High school basketball 11-30-23
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH boys basketball and Mosinee girls basketball each picked up wins in non-conference action Thursday night.

SPASH came out quick against Chippewa Falls, opening the game on a 12-2 run, backed by buckets from senior Grant Chandonais and Baraka Makalin. They would take over the game to win 74-40.

The Mosinee girls quickly jumped out to a 15-point lead at halftime over D.C. Everest and didn’t look back. Turnovers plagued the Evergreens as Mosinee won 67-36.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Bear spotted running in Medford
WATCH: Bear runs past customers at Medford gas station
Weston auto shop donates car to mom in need
Weston auto shop donates car to a local mother in need
Thursday Night
First Alert Weather: Northern Lights are possible Thursday evening
Experts say, leave the puffy jacket at home, and opt for something lighter to dress your child...
Be wary of your child’s winter coat when traveling in the car

Latest News

High school basketball 11-30-23
High school basketball 11-30-23
Hilight Zone Podcast
Pacelli Boys Basketball team back even stronger after almost reaching state last season
Pacelli's Jaydon Awe
Hilight Zone Podcast: Back Even Stronger
D.C. Everest Hockey wins big
D.C. Everest Hockey wins big