HIGHLIGHTS: SPASH boys, Mosinee girls pick up wins in basketball action

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH boys basketball and Mosinee girls basketball each picked up wins in non-conference action Thursday night.

SPASH came out quick against Chippewa Falls, opening the game on a 12-2 run, backed by buckets from senior Grant Chandonais and Baraka Makalin. They would take over the game to win 74-40.

The Mosinee girls quickly jumped out to a 15-point lead at halftime over D.C. Everest and didn’t look back. Turnovers plagued the Evergreens as Mosinee won 67-36.

