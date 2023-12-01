HIGHLIGHTS: SPASH boys, Mosinee girls pick up wins in basketball action
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH boys basketball and Mosinee girls basketball each picked up wins in non-conference action Thursday night.
SPASH came out quick against Chippewa Falls, opening the game on a 12-2 run, backed by buckets from senior Grant Chandonais and Baraka Makalin. They would take over the game to win 74-40.
The Mosinee girls quickly jumped out to a 15-point lead at halftime over D.C. Everest and didn’t look back. Turnovers plagued the Evergreens as Mosinee won 67-36.
