Gov. Evers, administration light up holiday season with capitol tree

By Sean White
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers, his administration, and some special guests kicked off the holiday season at the capitol with the annual Holiday Tree Lighting celebration in Madison on Friday.

This year, the celebration was hosted by Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority Executive Director Elmer Moore Jr. along with musical guests and Wisconsin students and families to celebrate the holiday season.

This year’s holiday tree theme is “175 Years of Wisconsinites.”

