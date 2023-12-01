Food + Farm Exploration Center set to open its doors in Plover on Saturday

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Food + Farm Exploration Center, a brand-new facility in Central Wisconsin, is set to open its doors on Saturday, Dec. 2 to give visitors a chance to learn more about Wisconsin’s rich agricultural industry and innovative practices through an immersive experience.

The exploration center includes interactive exhibits as well as meeting and event space, a cafe, and four acres of demonstration fields.

“There is a profound need to reconnect people to agriculture, for them to understand really where their food is coming from,” said Dick Pavelski, founder and president of the Food + Farm Exploration Center. “The exploration center will provide a place to do that. We are bringing everyone to the table here to learn about how we farm sustainably, the technology we use, how it gets to the grocery store, and how that can help in feeding the world.”

Planning for the exploration center began four years ago. The Farming for the Future Foundation identified a need to reconnect people to their food and the farmers who grow it. Following a $41 million fundraising campaign and state-of-the-art facility and exhibit design, the 50,000-square-foot exploration center is now complete and sits on 24 acres in Plover.

“After years of planning, we are so excited for this dream to become a reality,” Executive Director Andy Reitz said. “Wisconsin and its farms feed the nation and the world, and now this one-of-a-kind facility will allow current and future generations to learn about innovation and sustainability in the agriculture industry.”

Learners of all ages are invited to visit the exploration center. It is a place to learn, play, explore, and discover. Come and see the incredible technology and sustainability used in modern production agriculture.

Learn more and purchase tickets for your visit at www.explorefoodandfarm.org. Prepurchasing tickets are strongly encouraged.

