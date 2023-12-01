First Alert Weather: Cool, cloudy & seasonable, weekend snow showers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Start the month of December off with seasonable temperatures and cloudy skies through the weekend. Plan to wake up to snow showers Sunday.

Expect some slippery spots during the morning commute Friday due to the refreezing of melted snow from Thursday. Otherwise, expect quiet weather conditions Friday with clouds increasing for the day with cooler highs near freezing.

If you will be heading out to the Wausau Holiday Parade Friday evening, don’t forget to bring along items to donate for Share Your Holidays, and to wear 2-3 layers to stay warm. Plan for cloudy skies, a light northeast wind, with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Clouds stick around overnight into Saturday. Lows by daybreak Saturday in the low to mid 20s.

Clouds continue through the weekend. Quiet weather Saturday with highs low to mid 30s. Our next weather maker arrives Sunday. Highs on Sunday are in the low to mid 30s.

Plan to wake up to snow showers Sunday morning falling over Central Wisconsin. Snow not expected to fall further northwest in the Badger State, but the band of snow will lift north into portions of the Northwoods.

Not expecting snow accumulations to be significant. Wet snow expected, with accumulations from a coating in the Northwoods, up to an inch in Central Wisconsin. Some slippery road conditions possible in the morning. Snow begins to track eastward, clearing the Badger State during the afternoon.

Looking ahead in the extended forecast, high temperatures remain consistent in the mid-30s for most of the following work week. A chance of snow showers Monday night as a clipper system dives by to our south. Mostly cloudy Tuesday, with highs again in the mid 30s. Another mild day could pop-up by the end of next week, where highs could run towards the 40s again.

