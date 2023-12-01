First Alert Weather: Chilly start to December, some snow on tap for Sunday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Welcome to meteorological winter! As the last month of the year gets underway, clouds are going to be common for Friday evening, but not much wind. Saturday will continue with considerable cloudiness, and it stays dry through the day into the evening. The next snow producer is expected to arrive late Saturday night and be around into the early afternoon on Sunday. Light snowfall accumulations are anticipated, which will lead to slippery conditions on the roads. A somewhat active weather pattern in the new week with a clipper system sparking snow showers Monday evening and night, followed by another system that could produce snow showers Wednesday night and rain/snow showers on Thursday.

Mostly cloudy and chilly for the Wausau Holiday Parade Friday evening. (WSAW)

It is going to be a mostly cloudy and chilly evening for the Wausau Holiday Parade Friday evening. Be sure to wear 2 to 3 layers in order to stay warm. Temperatures will be running in the mid to upper 20s with a wind around 5 mph from the NE.

Considerable cloudiness and seasonably cool on Saturday. (WSAW)

The clouds stick around Friday night into the start of the weekend on Saturday. Lows by daybreak on Saturday in the upper 10s to low 20s. More clouds than peeks of sunshine on Saturday with daytime temps topping out in the mid 30s.

Snow showers start to move into the southern parts of the area early Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Light snow and snow showers on tap for Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Snow showers winding down early Sunday afternoon. (WSAW)

Snow showers will exit out of the region by early evening. (WSAW)

Our next weather maker will provide a glancing impact in North Central Wisconsin late Saturday night and on Sunday. Light snow and snow showers will start to work into the region after midnight, early Sunday morning across Central Wisconsin. The light snow or snow showers could extend as far north as portions of the Northwoods by daybreak on Sunday. The flakes will fly into the early afternoon, with clouds remaining in place for Sunday evening. Accumulations of a half inch to an inch, and a half are possible. Be mindful that roads will range from wet and slippery, if treated, to snow-covered and slick, if left untreated/plowed. Highs on Sunday in the low to mid 30s.

Snowfall potential late Saturday night into Sunday evening. (WSAW)

Lots of clouds and a bit chilly at Lambeau Field on Sunday night. (WSAW)

Partly to mostly cloudy on Monday, with the next clipper system driving our way for Monday evening and night. Highs on Monday in the mid 30s. Snow showers are anticipated Monday night, tapering off before daybreak on Tuesday. A coating to 1″ of snowfall is possible, which could lead to slippery conditions on the roads for the early morning commute Tuesday. Mostly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the mid 30s.

Snow showers break out Monday evening with the next weather maker. (WSAW)

A clipper system produces snow showers Monday night into early Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

Partly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. A warm front will head our way from Wednesday night into Thursday. A chance of snow showers Wednesday night, while rain/snow showers are possible on Thursday with the front lifting to the north. Highs on Thursday are in the upper 30s to around 40. A mix of sun and clouds next Friday, with highs in the low 40s.

A warm front could spark snow showers early Wednesday. (WSAW)

Rain/snow showers are possible Thursday afternoon/evening, especially north. (WSAW)

High temps will go from the 30s to low 40s in the upcoming days. (WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.