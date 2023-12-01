News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

The family of a teenage girl who says she discovered a camera in an airplane bathroom is suing American Airlines

FILE - American Airlines planes sit stored at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31,...
FILE - American Airlines planes sit stored at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31, 2020, in Imperial, Pa. The family of a North Carolina teenager is suing American Airlines, saying that a flight attendant taped an iPhone to an airplane toilet to record her using the restroom during a September flight. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and DAVID KOENIG and MICHAEL CASEY
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — The family of a North Carolina teenager is suing American Airlines, saying that a flight attendant taped an iPhone to an airplane toilet to record her using the restroom during a September flight.

Lawyers for the 14-year-old and her parents say that American “knew or should have known the flight attendant was a danger.” They say the failure of other crew members to confiscate the employee’s phone allowed him to destroy evidence.

The lawsuit against American and the unidentified flight attendant was filed Friday in U.S. district court in North Carolina.

American said the flight attendant was “withheld from service” immediately after the alleged incident and has not worked since.

“We take this matter very seriously and have been fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation, as safety and security are our highest priorities,” American said in a prepared statement.

According to the lawsuit, the incident happened on a Sept. 2 flight from Charlotte to Boston.

The girl said that while she was waiting to use a bathroom in the economy section, where her family was sitting, the flight attendant told her to use one in the first-class cabin. He entered the bathroom first, saying he needed to wash his hands, then emerged a minute later to tell the girl that the seat was broken but not to worry about it.

The girl said that after she used the toilet, she noticed an iPhone that was mostly hidden by red airline tape reading “Remove from service” — but the camera flash was glowing.

The girl “was shocked and scared,” according to the lawsuit. “It immediately occurred to her that someone had put the phone there to film her using the toilet.”

She took her own picture of the device.

Lawyers for the family suggested that the flight attendant removed the phone and erased images of the girl before letting her father see his iPhone photos.

The family said an FBI agent later told the girl’s mother they did not arrest the man because they did not find any incriminating images on his phone.

The family’s lawyers said they do not know the flight attendant’s name, where he lives or whether he still works for American. The 14-year-old is undergoing therapy for trauma, they said.

Neither the girl nor her family are identified in the lawsuit. The Associated Press does not name victims of sexual assault or abuse unless they come forward publicly.

American is based in Fort Worth, Texas, and has a major operation at the airport in Charlotte.

___

David Koenig reported from Dallas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear spotted running in Medford
WATCH: Bear runs past customers at Medford gas station
Thursday Night
First Alert Weather: Northern Lights are possible Thursday evening
Seventh grader Lucas requested a blowout as the very first client at the grand opening of...
Middle school opens barbershop to boost student confidence
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Experts say, leave the puffy jacket at home, and opt for something lighter to dress your child...
Be wary of your child’s winter coat when traveling in the car

Latest News

Rep. Max Miller of Ohio said his family's support for the campaign of Santos cost them dearly....
Rep. Miller accuses George Santos of stealing thousands from him and his mother
Michael Keaton stars as the title character in "Beetlejuice."
Tim Burton says production has wrapped on ‘Beetlejuice 2′
LNL: Former Justice Sandra Day O'Connor has died; George Santos is expelled from Congress
Former President Donald Trump speaks outside the courtroom after testifying at New York...
Lawsuits against Trump over Jan. 6 riot can move forward, appeals court says
A frightened kitten stuck on the I-285 median wall is safe and has a new home thanks to DeKalb...
Kitten rescued from median wall of busy interstate, gets new home