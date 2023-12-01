News and First Alert Weather App
Everyone enjoying the festivities in Marshfield at tonight’s Holiday Parade

By Alicia Schumacher
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - In Marshfield, many people braved the slight chill to ring in the holiday season with the annual Christmas Parade.

Parents, kids, and even dogs lined the streets to see the colorful lights. Of course, Mr. and Mrs. Santa Clause also joined in to check in on the kids.

“I’m excited for Santa to come with all the reindeer!” said Elise of Marshfield.

And there were indeed reindeer! Kids not only got to meet two members of Santa’s team but also received hot chocolate and s’mores. The night ended with the lighting of the tree and singing ‘Oh Christmas Tree.’

