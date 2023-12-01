Dine and Dish: 6th Street Filling Station tells the story of its past within

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It can be hard to miss the big white restaurant with an ice cream cone on the front as you’re driving down 6th Street in Wausau.

However, the 6th Street Filling Station actually doesn’t sell soft-serve ice cream. It’s one of the many things left behind from the building’s past that continues to live on today in the auto-themed restaurant.

The building’s rich history and its many different forms have sentimental meaning for many. From an old service station and sporting goods shop to a gas station, a salon and tanning studio, an insurance company, and most recently a restaurant with a couple of different owners. (The list does not all of its past uses and is not in order.)

“Customers that come in and bring us car parts and hubcaps,” said Jaime Kroening, owner of 6th Street Filling Station, “I love hearing the customers come in and talk about their memories and the nostalgia factor. you know the garage doors that you can see were actual garage doors at one time.”

That’s how Ole Johnson remembers it. He worked in the building in the 1950s when his uncle owned it. It was a sporting goods store and gas station.

“We just had two gas pumps in the front, diagonal,” Johnson said.

It had a garage with four stalls, two wide and two deep. They also had live bait and all sorts of firearms and fishing equipment. For old time’s sake, he recently visited the restaurant.

“Took my wife there once and told her that’s where my workbench used to be,” Johnson shared.

Greg Zoromski is the man who originally converted it to a restaurant.

“We just thought that area needed something that was lighter and easier, it was going to be an ice cream hamburger shop,” said Zoromski.

Hence the ice cream cone décor still on the outside. He moved to Wausau in the 80s and lived next door to the building. Jamie Kroening runs it now. She and her brother took over in 2017, serving up their specialties.

“We make our hollandaise from scratch every day. So we’re separating eggs, blending them with fresh melted butter and it goes on a lot of our signature dishes and it just elevates that dish,” said Kroening.

A popular topping choice among the regulars.

“I call them my grandpa table they’ve officially adopted me as their granddaughter. I’ve seen them every Tuesday, and Friday for the last five years that I’ve worked here,” said Heidi Lepack, service manager at 6th Street Filling Station.

Kroening said working in hospitality has been her lifelong dream.

“It’s something I’ve always loved to do. I’ve always worked in a restaurant my entire life,” said Kroening.

6th Street Filling Station gave the green light at just the right time.

“It was a big year for me. I turned 30, I got married, and our dad passed away pretty quickly,” Kroening said. “This opportunity just popped up really quickly and it was a sign that my brother and I took from our dad that we’re going to be alright.”

Reminders of her dad are scattered throughout the restaurant with pictures and signs.

“My dad lives on through us every day here,” said Kroening.

Kroening said her dad was really funny and they put a joke that changes regularly on the sign out front in honor of him.

So maybe you don’t have a deep memory tied to the ever-evolving nearly century-old shop, but the next time you drive by and giggle at the sign, you’ll know why.

“It’s one of those ways that my dad kind of carries through in the things that I do every day,” said Kroening.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.