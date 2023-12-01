City of Wausau enters litigation process to recoup costs from PFAS contamination fix

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - An attorney representing the city of Wausau has filed a lawsuit against manufacturers and insurance companies they say are responsible for the city’s PFAS water contamination.

According to a news release, the defendants are fifteen chemical manufacturers and 61 insurance companies. The release states the defendants purchased commercial general liability to cover liability for the City of Wausau’s injuries caused using PFAS.

“The people of Wausau trusted that those corporations that earned billions of dollars creating products that were in nearly every household in America, were doing so without putting our community’s health and resources at risk,” said Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg. “However, over the last two years I’ve learned that every single one of Wausau’s drinking water wells was and is contaminated with PFAS. Wausau residents and policymakers rallied to ensure that every Wausau Waterworks customer can trust what is coming out of their tap – but it came at great public expense. Today we are demanding that those responsible for the contamination are held accountable to the people of Wausau.”

“Local government taxpayers and water district ratepayers should not be responsible for PFAS drinking water contamination. Those responsible, including relevant insurance companies, which have responsibility for public water system contamination should be accountable. The extent of the City of Wausau’s PFAS is well documented, and we will vigorously pursue justice for the city and its taxpayers,” said Attorney Paul Napoli.

PFAS are human-made chemicals that have been widely used in various industrial and consumer products.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, there are thousands of PFAS chemicals, and they are found in many different consumer, commercial, and industrial products. This makes it challenging to study and assess the potential human health and environmental risks.

PFAS are found in water, air, fish, and soil at locations across the nation and the globe. Scientific studies have shown that exposure to some PFAS in the environment may be linked to harmful health effects in humans and animals. Dr. Sarah Yang, the groundwater toxicologist for DHS said exposure to high levels of PFAS can increase cholesterol levels, decrease response to certain vaccines, and reduced fertility in women, among other health problems.

